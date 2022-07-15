BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

