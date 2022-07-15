Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.92

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.92 ($41.92) and last traded at €43.92 ($43.92), with a volume of 51203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €42.26 ($42.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.50 ($67.50) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on Befesa in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.33.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

