Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.29. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

