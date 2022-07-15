Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 40,253 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13,417.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Trading at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

CCL stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.