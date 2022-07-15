Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $89.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

