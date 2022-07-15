Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,909 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in PG&E by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

