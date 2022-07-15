Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 42,006.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $81.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

