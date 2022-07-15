Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after buying an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after buying an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.