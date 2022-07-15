Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,787 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

