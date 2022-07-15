Belt Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

