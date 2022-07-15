Berenberg Bank Cuts UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target to €111.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCBJF. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $85.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

