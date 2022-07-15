BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.