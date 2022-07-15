BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $283.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $298.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.57.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $154.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.