Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $42.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $53.03 or 0.00253083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,955.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00502265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005519 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,114,708 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.

