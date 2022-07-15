BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. BitDAO has a market cap of $271.00 million and approximately $30.04 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

