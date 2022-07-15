Bitsum.money (BSM) Market Cap Hits $120,041.87

Bitsum.money (BSM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Bitsum.money has a market cap of $120,041.87 and $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsum.money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsum.money has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Bitsum.money Profile
Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. Bitsum.money’s official website is bitsum.money. Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco. Bitsum.money’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM.
Bitsum.money Coin Trading
