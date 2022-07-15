BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MHD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
