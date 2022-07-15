BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.