BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BBN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,021. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.