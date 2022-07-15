B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BMRRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,563. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About B&M European Value Retail

BMRRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.66) to GBX 385 ($4.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 460 ($5.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.