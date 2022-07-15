B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BMRRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,563. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
