BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$120.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGEAF. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $68.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

