Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. 191,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

