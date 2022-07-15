BOMB Market Capitalization Hits $180,591.45 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. BOMB has a market cap of $180,591.45 and approximately $116,167.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,001.52 or 0.99977107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00044656 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

