Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $6.47 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonfida should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

