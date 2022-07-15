Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $0.39

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $4.99 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
About Bonfida
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.
