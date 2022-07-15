Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.30. 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.