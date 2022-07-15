BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.04 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 198,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 165,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

