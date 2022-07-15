bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Price Target Raised to €7.30 at Barclays

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.35) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.3365 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

