Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.