Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,472 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.