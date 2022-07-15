Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $122,309,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

