Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 241,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

