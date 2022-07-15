Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($102.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($92.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($99.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €59.18 ($59.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.27. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($56.25).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.