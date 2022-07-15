Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head-To-Head Review

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Suncrest Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.41 $45.69 million $1.56 10.47 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 33.29% 15.34% 1.37% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgewater Bancshares and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.