Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

