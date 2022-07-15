Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $38.71

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

DLO opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 877,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in DLocal by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

