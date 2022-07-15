Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $38.71

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.
DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
DLO opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 877,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in DLocal by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
