Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Meta Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CASH stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,008,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

