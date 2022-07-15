Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

