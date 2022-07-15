BTMX Market Capitalization Hits $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, BTMX has traded flat against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.09 or 0.99982335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTMX

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

