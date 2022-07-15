Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €27.00 ($27.00) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($29.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($30.80) to €22.30 ($22.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF opened at $24.44 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.