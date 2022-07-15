Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Butler National Stock Down 0.1 %
BUKS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
Butler National Company Profile
