C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 25,445 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

