C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,090 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

