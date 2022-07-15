C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

