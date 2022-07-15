C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $503,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

