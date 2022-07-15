C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.