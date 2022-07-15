C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 304 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.91 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

