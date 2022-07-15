C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

UNP stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

