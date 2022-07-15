C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

