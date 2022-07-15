C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,489. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $190.54 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

