Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. 902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadre Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre



Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

